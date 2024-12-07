A popular Ventor art studio and gift shop is closing its doors at the end of 2024.

Makt Arts, located at 5112 Ventnor Ave in Ventnor showcased local artist work and was an art consignment store, allowing local artist to showcase their work in a store and get paid for them.

Its an opportunity for local artists, who can't afford to open their pwn store, or have a big enough audience, to have their stuff displayed.

The store's owner, Brenda Dowd, made the announcement on social media that she and her husband John would be closing the store, and moving out west to be closer to their daughter.

It has been a true joy to own my little store, to meet so many incredible people and to be part of such a wonderful community! We have made some dear dear friends here, and that will make leaving so so hard.

The store's final day open will be New Year's Eve, December 31, giving you plenty of time to check out the store for some Christmas gifts.

Makt Arts was a great little spot.

My girlfriend Heidi, has a bunch of her crafts in the store, like this Ventnor life-size beach badge that you may have seen around at different establishments or even at a friends house around town.

It was the first local store that brought her stuff into a retail space, and her stuff did tremendously well. We always looked at Brenda as a friend and was a big reason why some of Heidi's stuff sold so well on the island.

So good luck out west, Brenda, Heidi and I will miss you and your tremendous little store.