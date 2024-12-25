South Jersey comic book fans are going to need to find a new way to add to their collection.

After 18 years at the Hamilton Mall, Level Up Entertainment is 'closing its gate' for the final time on January 26.

"Words alone cannot convey the sense of gratitude and love that we have for each and every person we had the pleasure of meeting from the day we first opened to today," the store posted on social media.

The store sold comic books, classic video games, toys, collectibles, and more.

So why now? Level Up posted a long post on their website about the decision to close the business.

The fact is, keeping something like this going takes a LOT of passion, time, and energy. It always has, but these days it requires more and more and more. 18 years is a long time to do anything, really, and after that long we simply do not have the fire in our hearts that we once did to give it everything it needs. After a lot of thinking and talking, we have decided it is time to wrap it up and start a new chapter of our lives.

They will be offering a 50% holiday sale discount right up to the final day.

Level Up Entertainment is located on the second floor of The Hamilton Mall, which has had its share of issues, and lack of foot traffic recently. However, some stores have been able to overcome that with loyal and passionate and it seems Level Up had that going for them