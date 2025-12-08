South Jersey residents looking for something new to try in the near future will have an option at 2212 Ocean Heights Ave. in EHT, next to Loyds Ice Cream shop, with the opening of Sam's Philly Cheesesteaks & Burgers.

Sam's Takes Over Former Pizza Di Palermo Location

The shop recently made the announcement on social media, and it will replace the former Pizza Di Palermo, which closed.

While there was no opening date announced, the post said coming soon.

While they have cheesesteaks and burgers in their name, Sam's will also have a large variety of pizza by the slice available for people who miss Pizza Di Palermo.

The name suggests they will have a Philly-style cheesesteak, which gives the area a different option than the typical Atlantic City-style roll that you often get in South Jersey.

Cheesesteak Showdown: Philly vs. Atlantic City Style

The Philly cheesesteak differs from the Atlantic City style mainly because of the bread, which is generally served on an Amoroso roll vs the Atlantic City roll, which comes from Formica or Rando.

Here is a look at the very famous Atlantic City style of roll from Formica's Bakery in Atlantic City.

One other difference is the cheese and the way the cheese is presented. Philly will melt either provolone, American, or Cheez Whiz, while the Atlantic City style typically will lay either provolone OR American cheese on the bottom of the roll.

I love having options and look forward to giving Sam's a try. I live nearby and will be there soon!