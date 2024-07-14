Originally from New Zealand, Russell Crowe is one of the premiere actors of his generation. Along with receiving an Academy Award for his blockbuster role in Gladiator, Crowe won a Golden Globe for A Beautiful Mind and has been the lead actor in numerous box office hits.

Aside from his successful acting career of 40 years, Crowe has also been performing as the Lead Vocalist and Guitarist in Rock Bands since the 1980s. Since 2017, Crowe has been performing with his current band Indoor Garden Party.

Crowe's band is embarking on an International Tour to visit Italy and England before performing in the United States. Their first US Tour date is in New Jersey on Sunday, August 11th.

Where In New Jersey Is Russell Crowe's Band Performing

Russell Crowe is returning to historic The Stone Pony in Asbury Park with his band Indoor Garden Party along with Irish Singer and Songwriter Lorraine O’Reilly. Crowe performed at The Stone Pony back in August of 2001 with his old band called 30 Odd Foot of Grunts.

Since first opening in 1974, The Stone Pony has seen a plethora of famous acts performing their music at this establishment. A list that includes Bruce Springsteen, The Ramones, Blondie, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Meatloaf, and Elvis Costello.

The Tour Stop in Asbury Park, New Jersey is one of six tour stops for Russell Crowe's band in the United States. Ticket prices start at $39.50 for General Admission and VIP Meet-and-Greet Packages are 239 dollars. You can purchase your August 11th tickets for the concert at ticketmaster.com.

If you go to Asbury Park to see Russell Crowe's band perform this Summer, here are some places to check out while you are visiting the popular Jersey Shore Destination: