Most people associate the 21st Amendment to the United States Constitution with ending the Prohibition Era and making alcohol consumption legal again. But there is a more important element to the amendment that states like New Jersey value most.

The 21st Amendment gave states the power to create laws that put restrictions on the sales, distribution, and transportation of alcoholic beverages. Giving back to the state's autonomy for regulating liquor sales and distribution was a win for those who want states to have the freedoms promised to them when the United States Constitution was first ratified.

For states like New Jersey, the regulation of the distribution, transportation, and sale of alcohol is important because the state has so many local producers. Many of those small businesses need their profitability protected from out-of-state operators and corporate sharks.

NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services enforces the process allowing those who can be issued an Out-of-State License by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). Now the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is cracking down on illegal sales and distribution of liquor from Out-of-State.

Nine Out-of-State Retailers Cited For Violating New Jersey Laws

In a press release from the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, the news was revealed that NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin had brought "administrative actions" against unlicensed retailers and uncertified sellers.

The nine out-of-state retailers are reported to have violated New Jersey's Consumer Protection Laws that were recently fortified by the recent Federal Third Circuit Court Ruling. NJ Attorney Platkin gave the following statement:

“Whether in-state or out-of-state, retailers selling alcohol beverages to consumers in New Jersey must abide by the laws that help ensure lawful and proper practices in the industry - Alcohol is a substance with potential for abuse and addiction, and we will not allow retailers to skirt the laws that ensure proper regulatory oversight of its sale in our state.”

Two of the unlicensed out-of-state retailers committed sales violations that result in $4,000 each. The other seven retailers agreed with the allegations against them and will stop selling to New Jersey residents without a license, and each retailer must pay a $2,000 civil penalty.

These are the Nine Out-of-State Alcohol Retailers and their Penalties

-102 Kraft Wines Inc. dba Station Plaza Wine & Spirits (New York): $4,000

-Big Derby Distilling Co. dba Copperworks Distilling Company (Washington): $2,000

-Hillside Winery Inc. aka Mill Bridge Winery (Tennessee): $2,000

-Jackson Hole Winery LLC (Wyoming): $2,000

-Northeast Wine Development LLC dba All-Star Wines & Spirits (New York): $2,000

-H.A.J. Inc. dba Sussex Wine & Spirits (New York): $2,000

-Robomar Inc. dba Pike’s Wine & Liquors (New York): $4,000

-Szkutak Wine Ventures LLC dba Samsara Wine Company (California): $2,000

-A Tribute to Grace Wine Company LLC (California): $2,000

It's really a shame that people would choose to order alcohol from out of state rather than buy local and support the great small businesses here in New Jersey.

Complete South Jersey Winery Guide Love to sample local wines? The Garden State is brimming with local wineries crafting delicious varietals all year long. Ready to take a tour? Check out our complete guide to South Jersey wineries. Gallery Credit: HeatherDeluca