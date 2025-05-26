Washington Township’s Tower Square Shopping Center at 137 Egg Harbor Rd in Sewell is about to get another reason to visit with the addition of Reno’s Steaks, a Philly-style sandwich shop, which is set to open set for May 31st.

Other Tower Square Food Spots

The Tower Square Shopping Center is already home to some other food options like The Village Pub, Jin Jin Restaurant, and Slice Pizza, which is two doors down from Reno's Steaks.

Slice Pizza was a recent stop on Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza review journey, in which he rates local pizza shops, giving them a score from 1 to 10. "It's good quality pizza," Portnoy said, giving Slice a score of 7.4.

Another spot in the Tower Square Shopping Center is the new Playa Bowl, which recently opened in Mullica Hill and will be a neighbor to the new Reno's Steaks.

What’s on the Menu

The menu, which is posted on their website, is packed with their steak sandwiches, classic favorites: chicken cutlet, turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, and an Italian hoagie. They also have plenty of hot sandwiches: Chicken Cutlet Vodka Parm, Chicken Natalia, Fried Meatball Sandwich, and a Meatball Parm Sandwich, and a ton of sides, and desserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by coming soon (@renos_steaks)

Opening Day Info

Don't miss the fun on opening day, Saturday, May 31st at 11 am.