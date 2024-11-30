Record Tourism Revenue At This New Jersey Shore Town In 2024

In the years after the COVID-19 Lockdowns in 2020, it has taken time for many businesses to rebound fully. One industry that took a big hit was the South Jersey Tourism Industry.

Many of the New Jersey Shore Towns have businesses that depend on the Seasonal Tourism Industry for revenue. Numerous small businesses depend on the patronage of locals and vacationers from May to September each year.

One South Jersey Coastal Community set all-time revenue records from visitors and vacationers coming to their town in 2024.

This New Jersey Shore Town Had Second Straight Year Of Record Revenue

In a press release, The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority announced that The Wildwoods direct tourism spending during the 2024 Tourism season was up four percent over 2023.

From January to August 2024, The Wildwoods had over $374 million of Direct tourism spending. In 2023, the popular Coastal Community saw record-breaking revenues that has been surpassed this past summer.

Rated one of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Islands, The Wildwoods is highlighted by the famous Wildwood Boardwalk which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. Also, a major attraction for many summer vacationers is the City of Wildwood expansive beaches that do not require beach badges or day passes.

Four municipalities comprise what most people refer to as "The Wildwoods":

-North Wildwood

-City of Wildwood

-West Wildwood

-Wildwood Crest

