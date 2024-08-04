The Seven Mile Island was recently named one of the most Beautiful Islands in New Jersey and it is home to two Shore Towns: Avalon and Stone Harbor.

Before those two towns were established, the history of the island dates back to the 18th Century. Decades before the American Revolution, Aaron Leaming purchased the island and was the first European settler back in 1722.

The Leaming Family owned what is today known as the "Seven Mile Island" for the next 100 years, using the land for their cattle along with timber farming. The island saw its first buildings constructed in the 1800s as a destination for wealthy families and excursionists who visited the island as an escape for the more populated cities in the region.

In 1887, The Seven Mile Beach Company made a consolidated purchase of the entire island. The immediately set out plans for the northern section of the island to develop an upscale, exclusive resort that would have a direct railroad line from the mainland onto the island thanks to the West Jersey Railroad.

The Borough of Avaon was named in honor of King Arthur's legendary destination castle on that was located on the Welsh Island. The Real Estate Developers wanted the mythical name for the new Coastal Community as part of their marketing this new Jersey Shore Island town as the "Jewel of the Jersey Coast".

In the 130 years after the borough of Avalon was established, the town has grown from being a destination resort town for wealthy Philadelphia area vacationers to a resort town for visitors from all over the United States.

