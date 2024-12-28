Popular South Jersey Gym Demolished As Owners Plan To Rebuild

One of South Jersey's novelties is the numerous seasonal small businesses that many locals and visitors love to visit each year. These businesses are staples of the Shore Towns up and down the New Jersey coast.

Many of these South Jersey Coastal Communities have been going through makeovers in the years after Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey in 2012. The construction around the Shore Towns over the last decade has been out of necessity with many businesses needing to update their properties.

One South Jersey Community undergoing a makeover recently is Sea Isle City. Several businesses have overhauled and rebuilt their properties as the 140-year-old Shore Town has worked to update its infrastructure.

The Ludlam Hotel Property where the former LaCosta Bar and Longue used to be has gone through demolition to build a new property at the corner of Landis Avenue and JFK Boulevard. Also, the popular Bright Spot Cafe will be redeveloping its property because the almost 100-year-old building needs some major upgrades on 40th Street.

Latest South Jersey Business Being Rebuilt

The next Sea Isle City business being rebuilt is the Atilis Gym on Landis Avenue. The first day for demolition crews was Monday, December 16th as the only full-service fitness center on the island will be unavailable during the offseason rebuild.

Atilis Gym is one of the Sea Isle City Businesses that received approval from the City Planning Board in recent months for a redevelopment project. The current property is being torn down to make way for a three-story structure with the new gym occupying the first floor.

The new building will feature four, three-bedroom residential units on the floors above the new fitness facility. Located on Landis Avenue near the corner of 45th Street, Atilis Gym in Sea Isle City has been under the current ownership since 2014.

Atilis Gym in Sea Isle City, New Jersey (2022) Photo from Google Maps loading...

This is the second overhaul of the property since the Lambert Family purchased the building. Back in 2014, Chris Lambert oversaw an extensive remodel of the old gym and refurbished everything inside the property.

Now, Chris' son Cody operates the Atilis Gym in Sea Isle City. I spoke with Cody Lambert about the demolition and redevelopment of the Atilis Gym property in Sea Isle City:

"My wife, Michaela, and I are thrilled about this exciting new project. Our family has owned and operated the rear portion of the property for the past decade, and we were fortunate to acquire the front portion in April of this year.

Our vision for the space includes the development of four residential units, along with a beautiful commercial facility on the ground floor. We are truly grateful for this opportunity and (we are) eager to revitalize the Atilis Gym in Sea Isle City. We are proud to be a part of this great community (in Sea Isle City), a place our members look forward to visiting each summer."

Cody Lambert told me that the new facility's projected opening date is the summer of 2026. Atilis Gym joins other businesses in Sea Isle City such as The Ludlam and Bright Spot Cafe who are sacrificing part or all of the 2025 Summer Season to offer their customers the best when they open their new properties.

Since becoming the owner of the original Atilis Gym in Wildwood in 1996, Chris Lambert and his family have opened and operated gyms in Ocean City, Galloway, and Egg Harbor Township along with the Sea Isle City property.

Sea Isle City has undergone many changes over the years and some beloved businesses are no longer there. Do you remember these popular places at the Shore Town located off Garden State Parkway Exit 17?