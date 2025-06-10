Many of the first European settlers who came to what would become the state of New Jersey became fishermen when they settled in North America. Numerous Shore towns established between 1690 and 1890 were set up around the fishing industry.

Popular South Jersey Coastal Communities such as Cape May, Wildwood, Sea Isle City, and Long Beach Island were all originally settled around the Fishing Industry and the plethora of boat traffic around the islands.

One of the oldest fishing areas in New Jersey's southernmost county had recently been closed for almost three years. But the fishing pier is finally reopening this weekend after a multi-million dollar overhaul of the property.

Good News For Fishermen in the South Jersey Area

After decades of use, a major overhaul of the Grassy Sound Fishing Pier became necessary, and Cape May County Officials did not just make minor repairs. The $3 million projected involved the following:

-Removal of the existing dilapidated fishing pier and building of a new Fishing Pier

-Replacing the existing bulkhead

-Infrastructure Improvements to the Lighting at the Pier and the Parking Lot

Located adjacent to the North Wildwood Boulevard Bridge and State Route 147, the Grassy Sound Fishing Pier is on the site of the original North Wildwood Bridge that was replaced 30 years ago.

The Old North Wildwood Boulevard Bridge was a rickety wooden structure that gave everyone anxiety during their commute to and from the popular island community. On the remnants of the old bridge is where the Fishing Pier is set up next to the Grassy Sound Marina.

On Friday, June 13th, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Middle Township Mayor Chris Leusner and Cape May County Commissioners. The new Fishing Pier will be open to the public starting this week, and thanks to the new lights infrastructure, will be available for use beyond dusk each day.

Road to Grassy Sound Fishing Pier Google Maps loading...

New Jersey's southernmost county has more to offer than some great areas for fishing. Here are my top ten favorite things that Cape May County has to offer locals and visitors:

10 Favorite Things about Cape May County, NJ The history of Cape May County predates the formation of the United States of America by about 100 years as it was one of the first counties established in what was originally known as the West New Jersey Provence. Cape May County's historical records go back as far as 1685 and the County was originally established in 1692. Cape May County has been a huge part of my life and that of my family's for decades, so I wanted to share with you my favorite aspects of the southern most County in the state of New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media