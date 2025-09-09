Named one of the Top Rated Family-Friendly New Jersey Shore Towns and one of America's Best Summer Destinations, Ocean City has been one of the most popular vacation coastal communities for over 100 years.

Over the decades, Ocean City has worked to make their town a better place to live and visit for both year-round residents and seasonal vacationers. While most people associate the town's growth and development with the downtown district around 9th street, it's the south end of the island that has a special history dating back 140 years.

In 1883, the first bridge connecting the mainland to the island was constructed at 34th Street.

Today, Roosevelt Boulevard is a major travel hub that gives locals and vacationers a direct route from the southern end of Ocean City to the stores and restaurants located in Upper Township.

The 34th Street corridor includes an ACME Supermarket, an old-school Wawa convenience store, a CVS Pharmacy, a gas station, a mini-golf course, and a playground. Since 1948, there has been a public recreation area in-between West Avenue and Asbury Avenue on 34th Street.

For the last 30 years, Sandcastle Park has been one of the most popular playgrounds for families and kids in South Jersey. The playground received some upgrades in 2009, but there are now plans for a makeover for the whole area ahead of summer 2026.

Total Makeover Coming To 34th Street Playground and Recreation Area

Thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Cape May County Open Space Board, Ocean City will move forward with a major makeover of the playground and the recreation courts. The playground will be completely rebuilt, along with new recreation for the public to use.

The centerpiece of the new project is the new pickleball courts and multipurpose building that will have restrooms, meeting rooms, and socialization space. Ocean City officials say they want the new recreation area to host Special Olympics events.

Overall, the $6.5 Million Project, when completed, will feature the following amenities:

-two basketball courts

-5 new pickleball courts

-Large playground with a rubberized surface

-six tennis courts

-Dunk court

-A picnic pavilion

-New lights to allow adults and children to use the playground and recreation areas after dark

