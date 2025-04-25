If prepared-at-order chicken fingers, chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, and appetizers are your thing, you will be thrilled about South Jersey's latest restaurant news — Zaxby’s is coming to Magnolia, NJ.

While there are plenty of options for fried chicken sandwiches, a new fast-casual chain is about to enter the area.

Some people like Popeye’s. Others prefer Chick-fil-A or Royal Farms. One thing is certain: South Jersey has no shortage of great chicken sandwiches.

The Georgia-based Zaxby's is set to open its first South Jersey location, after announcing back in October that it was looking to expand to the area.

Zaxby's has been targeting the Philadelphia region and introduced a grilled and fried Chicken Philly Meal Deal.

Zaxby's To Open First New Jersey Restaurant in South Jersey

Zaxby's is a national chain that has over 900 locations, primarily in the Southwest, serving a menu featuring fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and more, including their "zalads", which is their version of a salad.

According to reports, the first Zaxby's location in New Jersey will be at the former Arby's spot, which closed in the fall of 2024, at 804 N White Horse Pike in Magnolia, NJ, but this could lead to more entering the region.

Exterior of the former Arby's building at 804 N White Horse Pike in Magnolia, NJ, future site of the first Zaxby's in South Jersey

The target date to open this location is September of 2025.

