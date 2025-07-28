A popular Point Pleasant eatery closed its doors for good this weekend, surprising local customers.

Catherine's Farm to Table in Point Pleasant was a BYOB that opened in 2023, but posted on Saturday (July 26) on social media that they were closing their doors due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

A beloved spot known for its farm-to-table offerings, modern American food with locally sourced ingredients, announced on Saturday that it was closing indefinitely.

The post stressed their time in Point Pleasant was incredible and mentioned how humbled they were by the reaction to the news.

Social Media Reactions from Fans

Many social media comments were positive, with some asking for the restaurant to

move to their town: "Come to Freehold or Manalapan. We need this! Not enough healthy choices for places to dine!"

Another commented how nice the owners of the restaurant were: Sad. Really nice owners

A third commenter said they were disappointed they weren't able to get there more often: Sad to learn this…I was only there once, the food was delicious, service and atmosphere were outstanding!!! Please do what you can to open up in another location. We would be steady customers. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors.

Description from the Owners

"Catherine's Farm to Table is a charming restaurant that is dedicated to serving fresh, locally-sourced ingredients which are carefully selected from nearby farms. The ambiance is warm and inviting, with rustic decor that complements the farm-to-table concept. The menu is carefully curated to reflect the seasonal availability of ingredients, and the dishes are prepared with great care and attention to detail. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner for two or a casual meal with friends, Catherine's Farm to Table is the perfect place to enjoy delicious, wholesome food in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere."

What’s Next for 1001 Arnold Avenue?

The restaurant was located at 1001 Arnold Avenue and appears to be for sale, which could have contributed to the decision to close abruptly.

Locals hope this isn’t the last we see of Catherine’s in the Shore dining scene, we'll keep an eye out to see if they land someplace else or are they closed for good.