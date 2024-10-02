Pleasantville restaurant El Bohio Cafe & Restaurant has opened in its brand new location at 229 S. Main Street and even has its own parking lot for your convenience.

The first day in its new spot is Tuesday, Oct 1.

The new spot is located next to Dunkin Donuts and across from Mambo Cafe in the spot that used to be Club MIA Restaurant.

The Dominican Cuisine Restaurant is moving from its former spot at 128 N. Main Street to accommodate the growing business demands of serving authentic and delicious

Dominican food.

Some of my favorite dishes in the times I have visited El Bohio are the Mondongo soup and Mofongo, they are generally my must-haves when I am there. They also have some really good empanadas and some excellent lunch specials, which allow you to try and sample a bunch of things during your visit.

El Bohio is a family-run restaurant with tremendous Dominican food, with great portions and they cater and deliver.

I am happy to see them get a bigger spot, and parking, which is a big plus for them.