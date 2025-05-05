South Jersey's newest Playa Bowls, a very popular, New Jersey-based chain, will open its doors at 104 N Main Street in Mullica Hill, at the former Pat's Pizza, which recently closed.

I recently drove by Pat's and noticed it wasn't open and didn't think much of it, but it is now closed with Playa Bowls set to take over the location.

What to Expect on the Playa Bowls Menu

As far as the menu goes, this new restaurant will be everything you expect from Playa Bowls Mullica Hill: great açaí, pitaya, and coconut bowls that are topped with fresh fruits like coconut, mango, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, and banana. They have other types of bowls that feature oatmeal, peanut butter, Nutella, and other awesome toppings, juices, smoothies, and more!

Other Playa Bowls Spots in South Jersey

There are a few Playa Bowls down the shore, Ventnor, Somers Point, Ocean City, Stone Harbor, Sea Isle, Cape May, and Wildwood and others throughout South Jersey.

I have been to the one in Somers Point, where my go-to order is the Booster Bowl, which features banana, peanut butter, vanilla protein, flax oil, spirulina, and cashew milk topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, chia seeds, and peanut butter. Here is a look at their full menu and options.

Closer to this new Mullica Hill location is one located in Washington Township, which opened in January of 2024 at 137 Egg Harbor Road, Unit H in the Tower Square Center.

Will you be checking out the new Playa Bowls in Mullica Hill when it opens? Let us know and follow 973espn.com for more South Jersey food openings!