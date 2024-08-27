Located off Garden State Parkway Exit 17, Sea Isle City is a Shore Town with a rich history dating back to the late 17th Century. Joseph Ludlam purchased the barrier island from a group of Quakers called the West Jersey Proprietors and used the land for his cattle and sheep.

Over the following decades, the Ludlam Family allowed visitors from the mainland to use the area for fishing and hunting wildlife. A century later, the man who developed Hammonton and Vineland, Charles Landis, purchased Ludlam Island and founded what we know today as Sea Isle City.

Back in 1880, Landis' vision for the town was to create a seaside destination similar to what visitors to Venice, Italy experience. The waterways around the island were developed to be more appealing to fishermen and potential vacationers.

After Charles Landis purchased Ludlam Island, this shore town that has seven miles of beaches was divided into three sections for 80 years:

*Sea Isle City located in the center of the island, had a major railroad hub and station at the center of town to bring the first vacationers and visitors to the new town.

*Townsend's Inlet, which was the southern quarter mile of the island, later became a part of the Sea Isle Municipality after the devastating "Ash Wednesday" Storm of 1962.

*Corson's Inlet was the northern quarter mile of the island, also was a railroad hub in South Jersey. The community was originally annexed to Upper Township in 1905, and later renamed Strathmere.

Over the next 140 years, Sea Isle City became a popular vacation destination and an escape for people from the city or the monotony of life on the mainland. For over a century, many South Jersey Locals and Regional Vacationers have made lifetime memories on one of the oldest Cape May County Coastal Communities.