Did You See Phillies Brandon Marsh Visiting Stone Harbor, New Jersey?

One of the staples of the Philadelphia Phillies over the last two seasons has been the blend of veterans and younger players that comprise the roster. The team that has made two deep postseason runs in October has some of the best locker-room chemistry in all of Major League Baseball.

But similar to how the 1993 Phillies had a collection of guys in the locker room called "Macho Row", the 2022-2024 Phillies have their own unique collection of dudes called "Daycare". These guys are in their mid-20s now and are all growing up together as the Phillies look to make another run at the World Series.

The Leader of the Phillies Day Care Visits South Jersey

Innuagral members of the Phillies Daycare are Outfielder Brandon Marsh, Thurd Baseman Alec Bohm, and Middle Infielder Bryson Stott. Additional members include Backup Catcher Garrett Stubbs while Honorary Members include Centerfielder Johan Rojas.

Brandon Marsh, who is also roommates with Alec Bohm, is the group's ringleader and is considered one of the key members of the Phillies Locker Room. Since joining the Phillies via trade before the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, Marsh has a .271 Batting Average and 111 Runs Batted In over the course of 254 games.

The Phillies had an off-day on Thursday, July 25th, and the leader of "The Daycare" group decided to make a trip down to South Jersey. For almost 100 years, Fred's Tavern has been a staple of Stone Harbor on 96th Street and Brandon Marsh stopped in for a visit.

My favorite part about this post is that the staff got Marsh a t-shirt and he put it on for the photo. Also, people may not realize that the Phillies Outfielder is listed at 6'4" so he will tower over many people and be easy to spot with his famous beard.

Hopefully, Marsh's visit to South Jersey on the Phillies off day gives the team some good luck. After the MLB All-Star Break, the Phillies have been on a road trip during which the offense struggled and the team won two out of six games. Friday, July 26th will be their first home game in 12 days so hopefully coming home will be the magic elixir for the team with the best record in Major League Baseball.

Fred's Tavern is one of the great places you can grab something to eat and drink in Stone Harbor. Located off Exit 10 on the Garden State Parkway, here is our list of the best Restaurants in Stone Harbor: