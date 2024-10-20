6 ABC (WPVI-TV) Action News in Philadelphia has hired a new sports anchor and reporter who grew up in Philadelphia and will be returning home to replace veteran sports anchor and reporter Jamie Apody.

It will be a homecoming when Jason Dumas, hits the airwaves this November in Philadelphia.

Dumas, a Haverford native, confirmed the news on his personal X account (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that he has accepted a position as a sports anchor and reporter" for 6 ABC.

Dumas will be coming to Philadelphia after working at KRON-TV in San Francisco since 2018. Prior to that, he attended Syracuse University and worked as a production assistant at ESPN. He was also a sports anchor/reporter in Bismarck, North Dakota, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and most recently, Hagerstown, MD according to his biography on the KRON 4 website.

"It's the station I watched growing up." Dumas posted on social media. And serving the community that raised me is a responsibility that I will take great pride in. I am coming home."

Dumas also served as the sideline reporter for the Golden State Warriors G-League team in Santa Cruz and was a radio host on sports talk station 95.7 The Game in San Fanciasco.