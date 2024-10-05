Philadelphia Eagles Fans Ranked Top 5 Best NFL Tailgaters

One of the highlights for NFL fans going to games is the tailgate experience. Some people invest hours of their week preparing for the Gameday Tailgate.

Every Football game you attend has fans in the parking lot outside the stadium with their tailgate setup. Visit any NFL game in the hours before kickoff and you will find fans sharing food and drinks as part of their pregame festivities.

The Betway research team has created a ranking of the Best NFL Tailgates for the 2024 season. They gathered data from Google Keyword Planner, social media metrics from Brandwatch, and TripAdvisor reviews to determine who has the Most Popular NFL Tailgating.

Where Are The Philadelphia Eagles Fans Tailgating In The Rankings?

According to Betway Rankings of the Top Tailgating Parties, the Eagles Fans are rated the fourth best tailgaters in the NFL. The Eagles Fans have the second most "joyful" social media posts while tailgating, only behind Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Philadelphia Eagles Tailgaters would be ranked higher overall if not for the low Positive Sentiment Score. With a score of 18, the Eagles have the 13th-worst Positive Tailgating Score, which means there are many people online who dislike Eagles Tailgaters.

While most Eagles fans will respect the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs being ranked ahead of Philadelphia, they will not like who is ranked in third place. The Eagles' fans most hated NFC East Rival, the Dallas Cowboys, received a significantly higher score for Positive Taligaters Sentiment Score (29).

Here are the Top Ten Best NFL Fan Tailgaters

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Chicago Bears

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Baltimore Ravens

If you cannot make it to a Philadelphia Eagles home game to enjoy tailgating, you can still watch the game with Eagles fans at these top-rated establishments in South Jersey: