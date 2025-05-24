10 years ago, a little spot opened its doors, serving some of the best desserts in Cape May, with a unique ice cream product at 326 Carpenters Lane, right off the Washington Street Mall in Cape May.

A Decade of Delicious Ice Cream Sandwiches

Peace Pie, a Specialty shop serving unique ice cream sandwiches, celebrated its 10-year anniversary at their Cape May location on Thursday, (May 22) and had a message for all of its patrons who have enjoyed their ice cream shop.

We have enjoyed serving up smiles and delicious treats for the past 10 years and look forward to many more. We have definitely grown... and so has our menu!! Come check us out for something sweet to bring home for friends and family. All of our Peace Pies are handmade with LOVE and guaranteed to be a PERFECT 10!!

I have so many favorites at Peace Pie, which also has a location at 7307 Ventnor Ave in Ventnor, which is where I have been many times.

They have their original classic flavors: Pecan Pie, Caramel Apple, Boston Cream, Key Lime, Coconut Cream, and Banana Cream.

I think of all their options, if I had to pick one, I am a sucker for peanut butter and banana, so The Elvis would be my pick: delicious house-made banana butter with creamy peanut butter mousse over chocolate ice cream sandwiched between two crunchy chocolate shortbread cookies

They have a few other peanut butter options like Peace Pie's Peanut Butter Cup, which is the perfect combination of Chocolate Ice Cream and their Deliciously Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse on two crispy Butter Shortbread Cookies, is high on my list.

Another one I am a fan of is the Key Lime, which has Key Lime Pie Mousse, a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Served Between two Crunchy Cinnamon Shortbread Cookies.

In addition to the Cape May and Ventnor locations, they have one at 19 North Union Street, Lambertville, and 8 Aviles Street, St. Augustine, FL.

Planning a beach day in Cape May? Don’t forget to stop by Peace Pie for a one-of-a-kind ice cream sandwich to cool down and celebrate their sweet success.