There has been a greater focus on beautification and redevelopment in the New Jersey Shore Towns in the last 13 years since Hurricane Sandy. Many Coastal Communities have invested resources into creating a more modern environment for both local residents and seasonal vacationers.

One of those Shore Towns that has invested resources into makeover projects in the community is Ocean City. From rebuilding one of their popular playgrounds and recreational areas to multimillion-dollar boardwalk upgrades, Ocean City has not been shy about using their resources to improve the town.

The next project will change the look and traffic around a part of Ocean City that used to be a much busier area of the popular New Jersey Shore Town 30 years ago.

A few years ago, Ocean City acquired the 85,688-square-foot lot between 16th and 17th streets that runs along Simpson Avenue and Haven Avenue. The location used to be the home of the Perry-Egan Car Dealership for decades.

Most recently, Ocean City had been using the lot for overflow parking and for city vehicles. But the new plan is to clear the area for a new beautification open space project that will include a public recreation.

While the construction project is going on, visitors to the Ocean City Public Library, Community Center, or the Aquatic/Fitness Center will be required to park only in the primary lots. Travelers along Simpson and Haven avenues be have to deal with minor delays while crews work on the lot.

Back in the 1990s, 16th Street was a busy business corridor in Ocean City. Within in walking distance of each other was the CVS Pharmacy, Superfresh Supermarket, Laundromat, and the Perry-Egan Car Dealership. In 2025, the only major business that remains is the CVS Pharmacy within walking distance of the Library and Community Center.