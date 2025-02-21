What makes a city cool?

Is it their food, drinks, entertainment, a certain street, where it is located, or a combination of everything? The team at TheDiscover.com came up with the coolest city in each of the 50 states across the country and offered things to do in that "cool city."

Some of the things they say are at the top of the list of things they are looking for to be considered "cool" include: individual culture, history, and lifestyle.

Before we get to the "coolest" city in New Jersey (which is in Cape May County), let's take a look at some of the "cool" places that I have been to that made the list.

I flew into Little Rock, Ark which was on the list. New Haven, CT was on the list and I would endorse going here for a walk on the Yale Campus and their pizza, which might be the best in the USA. Wilmington, DE is a cool place to visit if you're a fan of museums. Miami Beach, FL isn't my style, but has plenty to offer and definitely has a "cool" factor. I was a big fan of Chicago, which has a ton to do, but make sure you take in a game at Wrigley Field, who at the very least get to Wrigleyville before a Cubs game. New Orleans might be one of my Top 5 places to visit, you only need a few days, but the food and music are worth your time. Annapolis, MD is another place that has a ton of shops, bars, and restaurants to see, but walk the Navy campus while you are there. or even check out a football game. Boston has Fenway Park, enough said there. New York City can be whatever you want it to be, it's got something for everyone. Philadelphia made the list and is a place many of us from the area sometimes take for granted, it is loaded with history and things to see. Newport, RI is a must-visit spot, sailing, the Cliff Walk, and tons of scenery highlight a trip to this cool city. Nashville is a place where you can spend a weekend, while many like Broadway, check out Printers Alley when you are there. I spent plenty of time in Morgantown, WV, which is a great college town, which I would call "cool.

So those are the "cool" cities I have been to, here is the full list from all 50 states.

Which City in New Jersey Was Named the "Coolest"?

When you think of cool, don't you think of Ocean City? According to The Discovery, you should.

Here is why:

Eight miles of beach, an oceanside boardwalk full of tasty treats and dozens of small boutiques, Jersey’s Ocean City is nothing like what you’ve seen on reality TV shows. This old-fashioned resort town has been drawing visitors since the 19th-century with quaint landmarks and family-friendly beachfront activities.

I mean, when you think about it, Ocean City is pretty cool.

The boardwalk has its unique charm with plenty of food and shopping options that aren't available in other places. We'll see if it's still the "coolest" without Wonderland Pier, which has closed for good and will no longer be at the end of the boardwalk for the 2025 season. You can walk down Asbury Avenue and stop into some unique shops, grab some great food, or grab a cup of coffee. The beach and boardwalk stretch the entire town, but there is fishing, water spots, basketball courts, and plenty more for the entire family to enjoy.

As far as the "don't miss" thing to do in Ocean City, they list Shriver's for some Saltwater Taffy.

The Saltwater Taffy at Shriver’s, a historical landmark and a sweet tooth satisfier in one.

While I am not a fan of Saltwater Taffey, there are plenty of options on the boardwalk that you should try if you are only getting up there one time during the summer. One of the places I like to visit once a summer is the Hula Grill, 940 Boardwalk. One other spot that I like to try while I am on the boardwalk is right next to Hula Grill, Bashful Banana Cafe & Bakery.