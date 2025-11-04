The Oar House Pub has been a fixture in Sea Isle City since 1970 at 318 42nd Place.

The popular bar and restaurant on the bay that has been a popular summertime destination for visitors to Sea Isle and locals during the offseason is now up for sale.

The Oar House Pub: A Sea Isle Staple Since 1970

The posting comes from Long and Foster:

One of the most sought out dining and entertainment destinations in Sea Isle City, The Oar House Pub, is now available for sale. Since its inception in 1970, originally as The Lobster Loft, this establishment has served and provided entertainment to hundreds of thousands of customers and continues to do so to this day.

The pub is the only restaurant in Sea Isle City that can offer food, adult beverages, and live entertainment with beautiful waterfront views, with many of the restaurants on the back bay being BYOB establishments.

Oar House has three bar areas on the main floor with a full stage where bands and musicians perform to lively summer crowds. There is a private events room that features an upstairs bar and the third level. There's also an outdoor "Alley Bar" off the street.

What’s Included in the $6.9 Million Asking Price

The asking price for this iconic spot is $6,999,999, which includes the purchase of the business, the building, specified contents, and the liquor license.