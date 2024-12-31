Fans of the Vietnamese restaurant Pho-9 in Northfield were met with surprise and disappointment on Saturday.

The restaurant posted a sign on the door stating that Saturday was its last day and that it was closing for good.

A social media post from Jeffery Reses broke the news to the public:

Very sad news if you enjoy Pho-9 as much as we do. I just picked up my soup & rice order and noticed a sign on the door- “Dec 28th is our last night.” They are closing forever and retiring tonight at 8:30pm. A Mexican taco place is going in this spot (is what I was told).

Reaction to the post was met with surprise, some sadness, and well wishes for the family who owns Pho-9.

Great place- will be missed! Happy retirement!

Whatttt?!?! I love this place

Noooooo! Gonna miss those banh mis

Located in the Plaza 9 Shopping Center at 1333 New Road in Northfield across from McDonald's, the food at Pho-9 was always good and the service was so friendly.

The post goes on to say that the spot might be a new taco restaurant, which was met with some disappointment from locals who feel there are already plenty of taco options in the area.

Another taco place wow! They are becoming like mattress stores. How many Tacos places do we have between Somers Point, Northfield and Eht?

Anything local I certainly will give it a chance and try and support. For those looking for Vietnamese options, Little Saigon is right around the corner on Tilton Road, there are also some options in Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Galloway, EHT and some other near by spots.