We have all heard the song a million times.

"No flex zone, no flex zone

They know better, they know better

No flex zone, no flex zone

They know better, they know better"

Well now we can actually get the wings in our area.

A popular national chicken wing joint, Wing Stop, is getting ready to open its first location in our area at 2274 Wrangleboro Rd Suite 47 in Mays Landing.

With 11 signature flavors – from our legendary Lemon Pepper to the sweetened up heat of Mango Habanero – you have the option of boneless or classic wings, as well as tenders, all sauced and tossed and available with hand-cut, seasoned fries and our other signature sides like Cajun Fried Corn or Buffalo Ranch Fries.

While there are plenty of great wing options in the area, and from what I have been told (I have never actually has wings from Wing Stop) Wing Stop has some great wings!

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Getty Images loading...

This should be a nice addition for Sundays during the football season, who can complain about more chicken wings! Wing fans in Atlantic County will now have a new chicken wing joint to order that beloved fried favorite!

Now the big question: will Wing Stop's wings be good enough to make the list of the best wings in the area? We will get to find out soon!

This Mays Landing Wing Stop will be the only one in Atlantic County and the 38th one in New Jersey (here is the list of NJ Wing Stops).

You can find more info on the new Wing Stop here.