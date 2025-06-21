New Jersey has been one of the states hardest hit by escalating energy costs in the last few years. While the National Average Energy Prices have increased 13 percent since 2022, the second-highest average rate increases are in Mid-Atlantic States such as New Jersey (19%).

In just the last two years, NJ Residents have seen a cumulative average increase of 29 percent to their electric bills. The energy price increases have instigated state and national politicians to demand answers from the Energy Companies for why this is happening.

A couple of weeks ago, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that all 3.9 million ratepayers in The Garden State will have at least $100 deducted from their monthly Electric Bill starting in July. Now, the NJ Board of Public Utilities is taking further steps to offset electric bill costs this summer.

How New Jersey Electric Bills Will Be Positively Impacted Over The Coming Months

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has approved two avenues to help ratepayers in the state save money on their electric bills in 2025.

The NJBPU has reached an agreement with New Jersey's four electric providers to offset costs passed along to state residents during the peak summer months of July and August. There will be two $30 bill reductions that will be automatically applied in those two summer months.

Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G), Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), Atlantic City Electric (ACE), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO) have agreed to defer the $60 for each ratepayer in New Jersey for the summer months. That $60 will be spread out to electric customers from September to February as a smaller added value to the monthly bill.

The second area that the NJBPU will be administering relief for New Jersey residents' electric bills is through the Universal Service Fund (USF) Program. The following improvements will officially go into effect in October 2025:

"*The minimum monthly USF credit for both gas and electric accounts will rise from $5.00 to $20.00.

*The highest possible combined monthly USF credit for gas and electric services will increase from $180.00 to $200.00.

*Electric and gas utilities will be required to meet specific enrollment increase targets during the next three years through active outreach efforts; Utility companies will play a more direct role in assisting customers with USF applications at their payment centers."

Also starting August 1st, the Residential Energy Assistance Payment (REAP) program will direct relief to ratepayers in New Jersey. There will be a $25 credit each month applied to utility bills for six months. This monthly credit will be available to NJ Residents who are already qualified for the Winter Termination Program (WTP) and Universal Service Fund (USF).

