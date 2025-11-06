In the United States, Thanksgiving is the holiday with the second-most people traveling for family and friends each year. Almost 80 million people traveled between Wednesday and Saturday of Thanksgiving Week in 2024.

The traditions of Food, Family, and Football are among the biggest reasons why so many Americans like Thanksgiving. Over 90 percent of United States Citizens celebrate the holiday and view it as an opportunity to spend time with family while not worrying about work responsibilities.

But the "joy" of the holidays does not change the reality that this time of year is stressful for many people. There are some who avoid holiday gatherings so they do not have to deal with any confrontations, arguments, or feuds with family and friends.

New Study Reveals What the Top Thanksgiving Arguments Are in New Jersey

The research team at Casino.ca surveyed thousands of Americans across the 50 states to find out what the biggest arguments are at Thanksgiving Family gatherings, and who is most likely to instigate these confrontations.

They found that 39 percent of all Thanksgiving Holiday arguments are instigated by Extended Family Members (aunts, uncles, and cousins), and siblings account for 19 percent of Thanksgiving confrontations.

New Jersey is one of 29 states in which the number one biggest argument at Thanksgiving Family Gatherings is Politics. During these heated debates, 51 percent of New Jersey family members will "storm out" of the room in the middle of these arguments.

The two other topics that are most argued at New Jersey Thanksgiving Holidays Gatherings are family drama/gossip, and then how others handle their finances/money. Debates about Family Drama is also a contentious Thanksgiving Holiday topic in 19 other states.

