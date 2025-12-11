Preparing for the inclement weather means you have to find your old Ice Scrapers or buy new ones. Maybe you need to get New Tires for your vehicle and store some spare winter outerwear in your trunk.

But are you prepared to avoid being fined between $200 to $1,000 dollars during the coldest months of the calendar year? If you live in New Jersey, you better follow these laws or you will be paying large fines instead of buying gifts this Holiday Season.

What You Need To Know Before You Driving When It Snows In New Jersey

That money you have been setting aside for Christmas Presents or holiday vacations could instead be going to pay for some hefty fines if you do not follow New Jersey's "Remove It Before You Go" laws.

Sure, we all have at some point driven with some snow and ice on our vehicles. We don't remove it all for various reasons such as we don't want to be late for work or it may be so cold outside, we just resign ourselves to the fact we can at least see out the windows.

And yes, many police officers are not interested in pulling over any vehicles when it is snowing outside when those drivers are following all the other rules of driving in New Jersey.

But according to New Jersey state regulations, you must remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving or you can be fined. The New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety is warning people that this winter, you can receive fines if you do not remove all snow and ice from your vehicle before you drive.

This is because any excess snow or ice that may get dislodged while you drive and can become a hazard for those driving on the road around you. According to the Division of Highway Traffic Safety, there are around 500 vehicular-related fatalities per year due to Icy Road Conditions in the United States.

This is why you can be fined between $200 to $1,000 if any snow or ice flies off your vehicle and causes property damage or injuries to others. The state of New Jersey will hold you responsible for the snow and ice that becomes dislodged from your vehicle if it causes any damage or injuries to other drivers and their vehicles.

So the next time you have to clear snow and ice from your vehicle, make sure you are thorough no matter how long it takes or how much of a hassle it will be. Unless you don't mind paying fines.

Plus, when you are driving, we all have seen vehicles driven by people who don't care if any snow or ice gets dislodged and injures anybody. No one wants to be "that" person and make life more complicated for anyone else this Winter season.

Learn more about New Jersey Snow Season with this refresher about the Winter Months here: