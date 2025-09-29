This Popular New Jersey shore town reveals multimillion boardwalk project

Rated one of New Jersey's Best Boardwalks by TripAdvisor, the Sea Isle City Promenade is one of the most unique oceanfront walks in The Garden State.

The popular South Jersey Shore town located off Garden State Parkway Exit 17 used to have a 3-mile wooden boardwalk. But the infamous 1962 Nor'Easter storm destroyed the old boardwalk and all the businesses that were connected to it.

The current Sea Isle City "Boardwalk" is a concrete promenade that is 1.5 miles in length. The construction of higher dunes to protect the houses near the beach limited the length of the new boardwalk.

Over the last 15 years, the Sea Isle City Promenade has gotten upgrades and modernization thanks to state and federal grants. The latest funding will be used for more construction this offseason.

What is New coming to the Sea Isle City Promenade?

Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio will be using $1.3 million of the money the Coastal Community received from the New Jersey Boardwalk Preservation Fund for a new round of upgrades for the Promenade this offseason.

In the coming months, construction will begin on a new, handicap-accessible ramp for the Promenade at 47th Street. This new ramp will replace the steep stairway that currently leads pedestrians from the street level up to the walkway that connects to the beach entrance.

The new ramp will be a similar construction to the 51st and 53rd street ramps that were constructed last offseason. There will also be new "decorative lighting" that will be installed at the north and south ends of the promenade this offseason to match the lights that are on the busier areas of the boardwalk.

The main stretch of businesses on the Sea Isle City Promenade are from 44th street to 35th street. The popular seasonal businesses located "on the boardwalk" include Island Breeze Casino Arcade (37th street), Lou Dogs Restaurant (38th Street), Boardwalk Casino Arcade (42nd street), and Zio Niccolo Pizza (43rd Street).

Sea Isle City has seen many changes over the decades from the Nor'Easter of 1962 to Hurricane Sandy in 2012, this New Jersey Shore Town has seen a major makeover. Here are some of the popular businesses that no longer exit in this Coastal Community:

