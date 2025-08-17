For decades, Beach Houses have been a high-demand property at the Jersey Shore. Whether visitors are paying for rentals or purchasing a vacation home, these properties are a hot commodity in the New Jersey Shore Towns.

The average cost of a Beach House in the United States is $300,000, but in New Jersey, five of the most expensive towns with properties are in The Garden State. From Avalon to Sea Girt, New Jersey has some very expensive property values for those who can afford it.

But New Jersey is also home to some of the most affordable Beach Homes in the United States

A new study by Corston Architectural Detail set out to find where the Most Affordable Beach Towns are in the United States. In a press release, they stated that their research revealed some "surprisingly low price tags" with average prices in certain towns well below the national average.

Their research found three New Jersey Towns in the Top 40 Most Affordable Places to buy a home near the beach in the United States:

*Atlantic City: The fourth lowest Median Beach Home Prices in the United States at $222,174, Atlantic City is more well-known for the Casinos and Boardwalk than being a traditional Beach Town. Only three Coastal Communities have lower average cost for Beach Homes in the United States (Port Arthur, TX - Gulfport, MS - Corpus Christi, TX)

*Asbury Park: For almost 150 years, this Ocean County Shore Town has been one of the most popular vacation destinations. Asbury Park Median Beach Home Price is $680,857, which is 38th Most Affordable in the United States.

*Cape May: Known as the oldest Vacation Destination Shore Town in America, Cape May has seen numerous celebrities and former US Presidents spent their summer vacations here. With a Median Beach Home Costing $693,334, this makes historic Cape May the 39th Most Affordable in the United States.

Unlike those three New Jersey Coastal Communities, these are the NJ Shore Towns with the most expensive average cost for homes:

