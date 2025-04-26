The warmer weather does not just mean the Summer Season is around the corner but many golf enthusiasts in the Northeast are ready to hit the links.

According to the Sports Business Journal, there has been almost a 10 percent increase in United States residents who are playing Golf on courses over the last eight years. But that is not the only metric we have to show how the popularity of golf has grown recently.

Just in 2023, 26.6 million Americans played on-course golf. That only accounts for eight percent of the US Population, a number that represents a significant number of people who are choosing golf as their favorite recreational activity.

There are 16,000 Golf Courses in the United States and the people at Golfweek have ranked the best 200 in America. The list of the Top 200 US Golf Courses includes two located in New Jersey.

Which NJ Golf Courses Make The List Of The Best In The United States

On the list of the 2025 Edition of the Top 200 Golf Courses in the US includes two located in very different areas of New Jersey.

Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Ranked 158th overall is the Seaview Bay Golf Course in Galloway, approximately 15 minutes outside of Atlantic City. Located off Route 9, this golf course has been the annual host for the ShopRite LPGA Classic since 2010 and for 24 of the last 27 years. Seaview is one of the oldest golf courses in New Jersey, first opened in 1914.

Crystal Springs Golf Club in Hamburg, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Ranked 132nd overall is the Crystal Springs Country Club in Hamburg, New Jersey. Located off Route 94 in Sussex County, the Crystal Springs Resort is an extensive property featuring resort-style hotels and numerous amenities for day trips or extended stays.

