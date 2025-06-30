When Mainland Regional High School won the New Jersey Group IV State Championship in 2023, it has brought a new level of attention to the Mustangs Football Program.

From High School to College to the Professional level, winning a championship elevates the profile of every player on the team. "A rising tide raises all boats" is a saying that applies very well to the sports world.

A Mainland Regional Football Player, who was previously unranked by multiple recruiting websites, has now landed the opportunity to play Division One College Football after receiving interest from reportedly 19 Colleges and Universities.

South Jersey Athlete Has Earns Opportunity To Play Big-Time College Football

Even though he is not ranked at all as a Prospect by 24/7 Sports and Rivals.com plus he is not rated at all by ESPN's Scouting Grades, Mainland Mustangs Tight End and Linebacker Andrew Gillman has received 19 offers to play College Football.

Listed at 6'4" and 230 lbs, Gillman has been recruited by Football Programs at:

Kent State

Army

Yale

Air Force

University of Penn

But Andrew Gillman has decided to commit to playing College Football at another regional school:

Gillman is now the 23rd verbal commitment for new Temple Football Head Coach K.C. Keeler. With more coaches paying attention to Mainland Regional after their state championship, Andrew Gillman has put in the work to become a highly recruited prospect.

Team success paired with individual hard work is something that Gilman's performance coach knows all too well; Mainland Regional High School Graduate Dave Klemic parlayed opportunities from the High School Gridiron into setting records at Northeastern University and later spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs organization.

The owner of Klemic Performance Method in Egg Harbor Township, Dave had high praise for Gillman when I reached out to him about the future Temple Tight End:

"(Andrew is) one of those cases where a very big person can move really fast. When you see it, it hardly looks human. At 6’4 to see him run over 20 mph, and to run Wide Receiver splits in his 40 yard Dash, it’s no wonder he (was getting) big time (College Football) offers. He’s also got an electric personality that makes everyone on his team better. Love that kid; He literally has College (coaches)come to my facility to see him run or jump (multiple) times and then (seem to) immediately offer him a scholarship."

Andrew Gillman has the physical profile of a guy who could play in the NFL someday. There are some great athletes from South Jersey who went on to play games in the NFL: