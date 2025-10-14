The world's first Automated Teller Machine made its debut in 1967 at a Barclays Bank in north London, and the first ATMs came to the United States two years later. Something that you can find everywhere you go in North America has only been a common fixture for the last 50 years.

The first drive-up ATMs came in the 1980s, and today the majority of these machines are made for drive-through use. The convenience of getting cash or making a deposit without needing to enter the bank has become a staple of the modern age of finance.

Even in 2025, people still use ATMs because they need quick access to cash and banking resources outside of their smartphones or during non-business hours. But in a world where over 45 percent of Americans have a dog as a pet, there aren't many public areas that welcome those pets to join their owners.

This National Bank is bringing Dog ATMs to New Jersey

In a press release, TD Bank announced that the company is introducing its patented Dog Automated Treat Machine (ATM) to New Jersey starting in October.

TD Bank Dog ATM Photo courtesy of TD Bank Regional Communications loading...

TD Bank is bringing these Dog ATMs to 14 branches around New Jersey as part of the financial institution's larger expansion project. They are celebrating the launch of their first Dog ATMs at these two NJ Bank branches this month with prizes and giveaways:

*Cranford

465 South Avenue East

October 11, 2025

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

*Elmwood Park

600 Market Street

October 18, 2025

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

No official word at the time of the writing of this article when more Dog ATMs will debut at other TD Banks in New Jersey. But we know some of the top-rated Pet-Friendly cities can be found in The Garden State.

Speaking of dogs, here are some dog-friendly beaches to bring your dog to visit this fall season: