When thinking of the best views in the United States, you might consider something along the Jersey Shore that might stand out. However, according to a new survey, only two views in New Jersey made the list of the 100 most 'breathtaking views' in America and the Jersey Shore wasn't one of them.

Maybe something from high atop one of the casinos in Atlantic City, or something down on the tip of Cape May, but neither made the list. According to a survey of 3,000 people, a photobook company called Mixbook, found the 100 most “photo-worthy views” in America with just two New Jersey locations making the list.

At No. 41 is the Delaware Water Gap from Mount Tammany, New Jersey. The location offers a panoramic view of the winding Delaware River and Mt. Minsi on the Pennsylvania side.

At No. 71 is the Manhattan skyline from Liberty State Park. The Manhattan skyline is one of the most famous in the world, and seeing it from one of the most iconic spots in New Jersey.

Those are the only two in New Jersey, but how many of the Top 100 have you seen?

In addition to the two spots in New Jersey, these are the views that I have seen from the Topp 100 list:

No. 9: Niagara Falls from Prospect Point, New York

No. 10: Las Vegas Strip from the High Roller, Las Vegas, Nevada

No. 37: Baltimore Inner Harbor from Federal Hill Park, Maryland

No. 55: Philadelphia skyline from the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, Pennsylvania

No. 94: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Delaware