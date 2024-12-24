One of the most anticipated movies coming in 2025 is the new Superman movie directed by James Gunn. The new teaser trailer has been viewed over 250 million times, as the world got their first look at the new actor filling the famous blue suit and red boots.

David Corenswet will be the ninth actor to suit up as Superman in a movie or television show in the last 67 years (a list that does not include Animation or CGI renderings). The iconic character, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1938, is one of the most famous fictional characters in the world.

The 31-year-old actor, best known for his roles in the Netflix show The Politician and the movie Pearl, is entering the Superhero Movie World with high expectations. The last movie headlined by an actor playing Superman was Man of Steel and that film grossed over $670 Million.

But David Corenswet has something that previous Superman actors Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh did not have in their background. The key to Corenswet's Superman becoming the highest-grossing Superman movie of all time is something important to Sports Fans.

Will Philadelphia Sports Fans Support One of Their Own?

During one of his recent public appearances to promote his movie The Greatest Hits, David Corenswet was wearing a sweatshirt showcasing his fandom of the Philadelphia Eagles.

While non-sports fans are complaining they couldn't see how much lean muscle Corenswet has put on for his role as Superman, Philadelphia Sports fans knew immediately that the Philadelphia-born actor was repping his hometown team.

Photo from x.com/_DCCBRASIL Photo from x.com/_DCCBRASIL loading...

David Corenswet attended The Shipley School in the Philadelphia Suburb Bryn Mawr and then was at the University of Pennsylvania for a year. He then transferred to the famous Juilliard School where he earned a Bacher in Fine Arts in Drama.

Of course, the irony is that Superman grew up in Kansas under the alter ego name of Clark Kent. In DC Comics, the Kent family were football fans and their fictional hometown of Smallville is approximately 3.5 hours from Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.

But Corenswet has stayed loyal to his Philadelphia roots and is not afraid to publicly rep his Eagles. Considering how loyal Birds' Fans are, I would expect many to support one of their own when Corenswet's Superman movie debuts on July 11, 2025.

While a Philly Kid is playing the role of a famous Superhero from Kansas, did you know there are several famous fictional characters from New Jersey? The list includes a couple of the most famous comic book Superheroes: