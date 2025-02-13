Back in August 2024, a devastating fire in South Jersey destroyed two businesses in an area which is popular with vacationers and locals alike.

Sea Isle City's Fish Alley features several popular restaurants and Fish Markets. But when the fire destroyed two restaurants on August 14th, there was a void on Park Road in the popular South Jersey Coastal Community.

Since opening in 2020, Casa Taco established itself as a restaurant with quality food and good vibes. Restaurant Owner Victor Loaeza created a unique destination for locals and vacationers looking for something different than many eateries in Sea Isle City.

Latest News Where Casa Taco will be open for the 2025 Summer Season

After being forced to close six months ago, Casa Taco has announced their new home in Sea Isle City for the upcoming Summer Season.

On Casa Taco Facebook page and website, they announced they will be re-opening at the corner of Landis Avenue and JFK Boulevard. This is the iconic location where Angelo's Pizza was open for over 40 years.

Originally built in the early 1980s at the site which was formerly a gas station, Angelo's Ristorante and Pizzeria became a staple of downtown Sea Isle City. But Owner Angelo Camano has been considering options for the property his family has owned and operated for decades.

Now the restaurant known for flying Italian and American Flags out front during the Summer months will be going Mexican. This is also an upgrade in location from Casa Taco moving from Park Road on the Bay where you are one of several eateries in the area to a prime location in the busiest intersection in Sea Isle City.

