Do You Listen To New Jersey’s Favorite Podcast?

Over the 20 years ago, people listened to just the live radio in their cars and even had radios in their homes. But today on-demand audio distribution is at an all-time high and the radio is one of many listening options.

In 2024, an average of 135 Million Americans tuned into Podcasts, an increase of 15 million more average listeners compared to 2023. Also, many Americans do not listen to their favorite shows live but instead listen on demand at their convenience.

Today, Podcasting is a 2.2 Billion Dollar Industry and the research team at Casino.org wanted to find out the most popular podcasts in 2024. They surveyed over 3,000 Americans to find out how often they listen to Podcasts and what their favorite podcasts are.

They combined their survey results with Edison Research’s top 50 podcasts in the US Data to rank the most popular podcasts in America and learn each state's favorite podcasts.

What is New Jersey's Favorite Podcast?

The number-one Podcast in America is also the most popular listen for New Jersey residents. The Joe Rogan Experience has Millions of Subscribers and Listeners which is impressive for a podcast with polarizing socio-political content.

New Jersey is one of 23 states where The Joe Rogan Experience is the most listened-to Podcast. The biggest reason this is a surprising result has to do with the fact that New Jersey has been a consistent Democratic Party voting state in Presidential Elections since 1992. Joe Rogan's Politics and Social fall in line with Libertarians which has earned him criticism from "Liberals" and "Left-Wing Politicos".

The second reason why this is a surprising result is because of the exploding popularity that Former Eagles All-Pro Center Jason Kelce has experienced over the last several years. Kelce becoming on of the most popular Philadelphia Sports Athletes was not enough to elevate his The New Heights Show Podcast into New Jersey's number one spot.

Co-hosted by Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, the podcast is currently the 10th most popular in America. New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce is the number-one podcast in Missouri and Iowa, an area that has many Kansas City Chiefs fans.

There are numerous diehard Eagles fans in New Jersey and Jason Kelce's growing charity event in Sea Isle City has broken records every summer. But none of that was enough to earn the New Heights Show Podcast more listeners than the Joe Rogan Experience.

Here are the Top Ten Most Listened-to Podcasts in America in 2024:

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Crime Junkie

3. The American Life

4. Dateline NBC

5. The Daily

6. Call Her Daddy

7. The Dave Ramsey Show

8. Stuff You Should Know

9. Club Shay Shay

10. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

