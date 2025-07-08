Over the last several years, we have seen the first wave of Generation Z entering the home buyers market while the Millennials Generation are entering their middle-aged era.

These are the first two generations to come of age with Modern Technology. Millennials are the first generation to grow up with video game consoles and computer towers, while "Zoomers" didn't know about the world before the World Wide Web took over all our lives.

Even though New Jersey's 40.4 Median Age is not exactly high, there are only 12 states with a higher average age population than New Jersey. There are 33 states with a Median Age of their residents under 40 years old.

What Are The Most Youthful Towns In New Jersey

Some New Jersey towns have populations significantly younger than the state's Median Age of 40.4 years old. NJ Advance Media gathered demographic information from the American Community Survey U.S. Census Data to learn which New Jersey towns have the most youthful populations.

12. Gloucester City

Located on the Delaware River Front and the New Jersey side of the Walt Whitman Bridge, Gloucester City has a Median Age of 32.4 years old.

11. Camden

With a Median Age of 32.1 years old, Camden is a city rich with history and is today home to the Philadelphia 76ers Practice Facility.

10. Hoboken

The Hudson County town has a Median Age of 32 and is famous for being the original hometown of Frank Sinatra.

9. West Long Branch

The Monmouth County community is the home of Monmouth University and has a Median Age of 31.4 years old.

8. Passaic County

One of the northernmost counties in New Jersey, Passaic is home to many business corporate headquarters and has a Median Age of 30.5 years old.

North Hanover, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

7. North Hanover

The Burlington County town has a Median Age of 30.4 and has been rated one of the best places to live in New Jersey.

6. Bridgeton

The Cumberland County community has a Median Age of 29.7 years old and is famous for the town's history as a hub for food processing and canning along with machine works and glass production.

5. Princeton

The Mercer County town has a Median Age of 28.6 because of the prestigious Ivy League University in town. Princeton University is one of the oldest academic institutions in the United States.

4. Glassboro

The Gloucester County town is the home of Rowan University and has a Median Age of 27.8 years old.

3. Penns Grove

The Salem County community is a short drive from the Delaware Memorial Bridge and the residential Median Age is 25 years old.

2. New Brunswick

The Middlesex County town has a Median Age of 24 thanks to Rutgers University and the numerous college students who live in the area.

1. Lakewood

The Ocean County community has a Median Age of 18.4 because 1 out of 10 residents are five years old or younger. Many families living in Lakewood in recent years.

A couple of the Most Youthful Towns in New Jersey also make the list of New Jersey's Fastest Growing Cities:

