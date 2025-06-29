Considering the rise of electric and utility bills in the United States, you may be surprised that one in five passenger vehicles sold are EVs, which is a significant number considering the technology for the Electric Vehicles we see today is less than 25 years old.

While New Jersey Politicians have made efforts in 2025 to reduce the impact of the 20 percent average increase of electric bills, the reality is that owning an Electric Vehicle is not an inexpesive purchase.

Ever since Henry Ford revolutionized the production and sale of the motorized vehicle 120 years ago, the automotive industry has gone through major technological advancements. In fact, it was the popularity of the motorized vehicle was more affordable for the average American than the early prototypes for Electric Vehicles.

Today, major advances in technology has propeled the rise in popularity of Electric Vehicles. The next stage of automotive evolution features EVs hitting a high point of sales: In 2024, there was a record 17 Million Electric Vehicles sold worldwide.

Ever since Tesla received a loan in 2010 from the US Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office (a loan they paid back in full nine years later), there have been significant advances in the functionality and dependability of Electirc Vehicles.

Today, every automotive company has its own line of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles. You can go to any affiliated dealership in New Jersey to get an EV. The latest research reveals that NJ residents are among the leaders in driving Electric Vehicles in the United States:

Top Five States With EV Cars Registered Includes New Jersey

The research team from Oregon Generators gathered information from the United States Department of Energy about which states have the most Electric Vehicles and data on year-over-year growth of EVs in America.

In a press release, Oregon Generators declared New Jersey one of the Top Five EV states in America. The Garden State is one of only six states in America with over 130,000 Electric Vehicles owned by state residents.

Out of the 7.33 Million Vehicles registered in New Jersey, five percent of those Vehicles are either Hybrids or EVs. That is a higher percentage of Electric plus Hybrid vehicles than popular EV states such as Florida (3.9%), New York (4.8%), and Texas (2.9%).

An interesting note about Electric Vehicles in New Jersey is the new law that went into effect last year. Because EV owners do not pay for gasoline, there is a segment of NJ drivers who are not paying into the Gas Tax that funds New Jersey Road Maintenance projects.

Starting in 2024, New Jersey EV owners must pay $250 each year to renew their vehicle registration, and that price will increase by $10 each year until 2028 when it will cap at $290 annually.

Electric Vehicle Charging Network Throughout U.S. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) loading...

Here Are The Top Ten States With the Most EVs in America:

1. California (1,256,646)

2. Florida (254,878)

3. Texas (230,125)

4. Washington (152,101)

5. New Jersey (134,753)

6. New York (131,250)

7. Illinois (99,573)

8. Georgia (92,368)

9. Colorado (90,083)

10. Arizona (89,798)

Speaking of New Jersey, these are the regions of The Garden State with the highest number of EV owners: