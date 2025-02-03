These Are New Jersey’s Top 3 Average Tax Revenue Generators

The average individual United States citizen pays approximately $14,279 in Federal Taxes each year while the average American Family pays $17,902 annually.

But how much you pay in Federal Income Taxes does not include the other money that is siphoned from Americans daily. You pay taxes when you fill up your gas tank, buy clothes at the store, and if you spend money on tobacco products or alcoholic beverages.

Every state collects taxes to fund public services and that revenue is generated in a variety of ways. The Delia Law Firm has gathered data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Data on State Government Tax Collections by State. They wanted to find out what Types of Tax generate the most revenue in each state.

Where Does New Jersey Generate The Most Tax Revenue From?

Generating the seventh most Tax Revenue in the United States, New Jersey collects approximately $51.67 billion in taxes annually.

According to a Press Release from Delia Law Research, the number one Tax Revenue Generator in New Jersey is Selective Sales and Gross Receipts. NJ collects over $841.8 Million from tobacco and alcohol sales along with tax revenues from state gambling.

The second largest Tax Revenue Generator in New Jersey is Public Utilities. NJ collects over $598 Million annually from citizens' essential bills such as Electric, Gas, and Water Utility Payments.

The number three largest Tax Revenue Generator in New Jersey is Insurance Premiums. NJ collects an average of $418.8 Million annually from residents' Auto and Home Insurance Payments.

Here Are The Top Ten States That On Average Collect The Most Government Tax Revenue:

1. California ($220.6 Billion)

2. New York ($125.2 Billion)

3. Texas ($86.8 Billion)

4. Illinois ($62.9 Billion)

5. Florida ($61.9 Billion)

6. Pennsylvania ($55.1 Billion)

7. New Jersey ($51.7 Billion)

8. Massachusetts ($41.6 Billion)

9. North Carolina ($38.9 Billion)

10. Ohio ($38.8 Billion)

Do you know how much your Property Taxes are compared to others in New Jersey? Here is a breakdown of every NJ resident's average property tax bill based on where you live: