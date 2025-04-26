For almost 80 years, the National Association of Secondary School Principals has awarded scholarships to outstanding High School Seniors who are deemed exemplary students who are members of the National Honor Society.

Since 1921, the National Honor Society has set out to recognize High School Students who represent the NHS Four Pillars:

-Scholarship/Scholastic Excellence

-Community Service

-Peer Leadership

-High Character

There are only 25 National Honor Society Students out of 600 receive this special scholarship. Thanks to his work inside the classroom and outside school in the community, this South Jersey High School Student has been honored with this prestigious scholarship.

This New Jersey Shore Town Resident Honored With Scholarship

One of 25 National Honor Society Scholarship finalists in 2025 attends Ocean City High School. Christopher Garrabrant is a High School Senior who has a unique accomplishment compared to other young adults.

Garrabrant, a Margate resident, has accumulated over 1,000 hours doing volunteer work for various causes such as the Wounded Warrior Project and agricultural causes. He is also Vice President of his school's Math Club, and in the summer, he works as a Lifeguard in Margate.

Reports state that Christopher Garrabrant has received a Navy ROTC scholarship that he is using to attend Harvard University. His plans to pursue a major in electrical engineering and applied mathematics before turning his attention to becoming a Naval Officer.

Garrabrant's High School, Ocean City HS, was recently named one of the best Public Schools in the state of New Jersey. Here's the full list of the South Jersey High Schools that landed inside the top 200: