Since the NCAA College World Series moved to Omaha in 1950, it has been one of the most popular college sports championship tournaments in the United States.

Each year, the College Football Playoffs and Bowl Games get millions of viewers while the popular NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, "March Madness," is one of the most-watched sporting events each year.

But the Men's College World Series (CWS) is arguably the third most attended college sports tournament in America. Major crowds and a plethora of television coverage each year descend upon Omaha to watch the top college baseball teams compete.

In the CWS Finals, one South Jersey High School Graduate shinned despite his team losing to College Baseball Powerhouse Louisiana State University (LSU).

This Freshman Pitcher From New Jersey Showcases His Abilities On National Stage

While the LSU Men's Baseball team won their second CWS championship in the last three years and fourth title this century, the losing team featured a 20-year-old pitcher from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

In Game One of the CWS Finals, Coastal Carolina sent Freshman Cameron Flukey to the mound to start the biggest game of his life. The Chanticleers Baseball team had won 10 straight games in which Flukey had pitched, and he would pitch one of the best games of his college career so far.

The Freshman pitcher allowed just one run in six innings pitched and tallied nine strikeouts against the eventual National Champions. LSU won the game 1-0 as Coastal Carolina struggled offensively, leaving Flukey on the line for the "loss" despite his impressive performance.

The 20-year-old pitcher finished the 2025 College Baseball Season with 118 Strikeouts in 101.2 Innings Pitched. Coastal Carolina won 15 of the 18 games Cameron Flukey pitched this season. This was the first season the Chanticleers Baseball team reached the CWS Championship for the first time since winning the title in 2016.

Coastal Carolina Pitcher Cameron Flukey is from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images loading...

A graduate from Egg Harbor Township High School, Cameron Flukey was rated one of the top 150 Baseball Prospects in the United States in 2024. He chose to attend Coastal Carolina over offers from Rutgers University and James Madison University.

If Flukey continues to pitch well at Coastal Carolina, he could be on the trajectory to play in Major League Baseball like these South Jersey High School Graduates: