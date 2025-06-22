In recent years, multiple New Jersey Coastal Communities have been forced to pass new laws that create stricter curfews and restrictions on business operations.

This is a response to unruly crowds and incidents involving minors who are wander around Shore Towns unsupervised. From fights breaking out on the Ocean City Boardwalk to Vandalism in Sea Isle City to disturbing incidents on the Wildwood Boardwalk, these problems in recent years have demanded a response.

Numerous New Jersey Coastal Communities have curtailed these incidents by allowing their police departments to enforce new local laws and amendments. Now, another NJ Shore Town has passed new rules to prevent any new incidents this summer.

This Ocean County Town Has New Rules That Impact Both Visitors and Locals

New ordinances have been adopted at the most recent Seaside Heights Borough Council Meeting that change the hours that businesses will be open on the boardwalk.

While the Boardwalk will continue to be open to the public at 6 am daily, Seaside Heights will now be shut down the Boardwalk at 1 am on Friday and Saturday Nights, and then Sunday through Thursday Nights, the Boardwalk will be closed at midnight.

This is the New Jersey Shore Towns' response to over 80 arrests of Adults and Youth over Memorial Day Weekend last month and 90 arrests during the same weekend in 2024. Many of these incidents that required the Seaside Heights Police response happened around the Boardwalk.

Seaside Heights, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

Before these new ordinances became the law this week, Seaside Heights Boardwalk was open until 3 am. Other ordinances that were approved by the Seaside Heights Borough Council include:

-Increasing the minimum fine for violating maximum rental property occupancy

-Increased the minimum fines for violators of disorderly persons offenses

-New penalties for sleeping in vehicles

-Minimum $1,500 Fine for Panhandling

The next time your visit Seaside Heights, there are free movies on the beach you can check out with your family this summer. Here is the schedule for Summer 2025:

