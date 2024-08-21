For over 140 years, rooftop entertainment and drinks have become a popular social destination. There are rooftop bars and entertainment establishments in almost every Jersey Shore town, offering great views and vibes for their customers.

Dating back to the 1880s New York Rooftop Gardens, businesses have been creating environments that will draw patrons to a unique experience for decades. The allure of dinner and drinks on a rooftop while watching the sunset would appeal to many couples.

The website SkyCity Online Casino assigned their research team to find the Most Beautiful Rooftop Bars in the world. They used their own rooftop bar at their Casino in Auckland, New Zealand as a guideline for what makes a great spot for drinks and entertainment.

This New Jersey Rooftop Bar Landed in the Top Ten Best in the World

After surveying thousands of customers of rooftop bars around the world, SkyCity Online Casino created its rankings. The research team factored in rooftop amenities and quality of views plus customer reviews to determine where the best rooftop bars are in the world.

They ranked Nohu at Port Imperial in Weehawken, New Jersey as the seventh best Rooftop Bar in the World. This establishment offers patrons an excellent view of the New York City Skyline to the east and a perfect view of a Sunset to the West.

Only two Rooftop Bars in the United States are ranked ahead of New Jersey's Nohu at Port Imperial: The Roof at Edition in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Cindy's Rooftop in Chicago, Illinois. Philadelphia's popular Bok Bar lands behind the Weehawken establishment at 9th in the rankings.

Here are the Top Ten Best Rooftop Bars in the World:

1. The Roof at Edition in West Hollywood (Los Angeles, California)

2. Panoramic Terrace at Hotel Colon (Barcelona, Spain)

3. Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant (Bangkok, Thailand)

4. Red2One (Santiago, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile)

5. Lavelle (Toronto, Canada)

6. Cindy's Rooftop (Chicago, Illinois)

7. Nohu at Port Imperial (Weehawken, New Jersey)

8. Gravity Bar at Guinness Storehouse (Dublin, Ireland)

9. Bok Bar (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

10. Junkyard Golf Club (Manchester, United Kingdom)

But you don't have to leave New Jersey to enjoy some great Rooftop Bars. Here are 12 of the best you should visit before the summer ends that are located in The Garden State: