If you are looking to live somewhere with traditional seasonal weather patterns in the United States, then New Jersey may not be for you.

This is because New Jersey is located halfway between the North Pole and the Earth's Equator. NJ's unique location creates a dynamic where South Jersey has a Humid Subtropical Environment and North Jersey has a Humid Continental Climate.

As a result, New Jersey's weather is highly influenced by hot and cold airstreams along with wet and dry weather patterns. This explains why NJ would have a 2-month drought in the Fall of 2024 and some years are very warm Thanksgiving Holidays.

While New Jersey does have high rates of vehicular deaths due to distracted driving, there is some good news for residents driving around The Garden State.

New Study Reveals Which States Have The Most Weather-Related Driving Accidents

The research team at Harker Heights Ceramic Coatings gathered data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to learn where in the United States there are the highest rates of Weather-Related Automotive Accidents.

According to a press release from Harker Heights Ceramic Coatings, there have been 2,901 Weather-Related Car Accidents in New Jersey over the last two years. There are 23 states who have more Weather-Related Vehicular Crashes than NJ.

New Jersey also has the fourth-lowest Rate of Weather-Related Car Accidents per 100,000 people. NJ's rate of 31.12 is only behind Rhode Island (26.14), Massachusetts (25.54), and New York (25.42).

New Jersey has fewer overall Weather-Related Vehicular Crashes than their neighboring states of Pennsylvania (5,398) and New York (4,950). A lso, Delaware has a much higher rate of Weather-Related Car Accidents (57.93).

So the next time you complain about the weather in New Jersey, the numbers say you should be grateful that it is not worse in The Garden State.

Photo by Kealan Burke on Unsplash Photo by Kealan Burke on Unsplash loading...