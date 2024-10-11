Everywhere you look there are advertisements about the Election Season. There is an overwhelming number of commercials on Television and social media has tons of posts with people giving their perspectives.

But you can turn off the TV or change the channel to a different network to avoid those commercials. When you open your favorite social media app, your entire feed is flooded with people giving their takes on various issues or accounts you follow sharing other people's videos.

A new study of people's social media habits has revealed interesting details about states like New Jersey. The Secure Data Recovery Research Team surveyed thousands of Americans between 18 to 76 years old to find out people's social media habits.

According to their research, 88% of Americans think parents overshare their children on social media and 56% of Survey respondents have unfollowed someone for oversharing their controversial opinions, political views, and health issues.

How Bad Is New Jersey At Oversharing On Social Media?

The Secure Data Recovery Research Team has rated New Jersey as the second-worst state at Oversharing on Social Media. NJ Residents overshare more than any other state on social media about financial information, sensitive/traumatic experiences, and illegal activities.

Although they are not the worst in the United States, New Jersey residents also overshare political content. People in The Garden State share mostly criticism and negative memes about candidates on social media.

The good news is New Jersey ranked as one of the best states in America for NOT oversharing about their kids online. NJ residents are rated the 4th best in the United States at not posting excessive content about their children on social media.

These Are The Top Ten States That Overshare On Social Media In America:

1. West Virginia

2. New Jersey

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. Oregon

6. Nebraska

7. Illinois

8. California

9. Colorado

10. Alabama

Aside from oversharing online, one of the other issues in today's world of smartphones is controversial Social Media Challenges.