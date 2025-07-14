Let's be honest New Jersey, we have all used Paper Towels for a plethora of uses from wiping down our car interiors to wiping our faces to removing excess food from dishes before putting them in the Dish Washing Machine.

We have Paper Towels today Thanks to the ingenuity of a Philadelphia School Teacher trying to prevent the spread of germs, Paper Towels were first produced by the Scott Paper Company in 1907. For the next 115 years, Paper Towels have evolved from a Medical Resource to a multipurpose tool everyone uses today.

But there is a potentially more important use for Paper Towels than many residents of The Garden State may realize and it can prevent your food from spoiling.

Here's Why You Should Put Paper Towels In The Refrigerator

According to Reader's Digest, you should be putting your Paper Towels in the fridge to prevent Produce from going bad. You should be lining your crisper drawer with paper towels ahead of placing any fruits and vegetables in there.

If you are not putting certain produce in the drawer, you can wrap the fruits and vegetables with Paper Towels to keep them fresh longer in the fridge.

Most Produce goes bad because of excess moisture. Using Paper Towels in the fridge will absorb the moisture generated by natural meteorological changes or the fridge working harder because it gets open/closed often.

New Jersey is a state with huge temperature swings and weather fluctuations throughout the year. These weather changes and the random spikes of humidity can be problematic for keeping fruit and vegetables fresh, along with preventing buildup for excess moisture.

The key to maximizing the use of Paper Towels in the fridge is to change them out often. Every time you put new Produce in your refrigerator, you should put the older Paper Towels in the trash.

Experts recommend that you wipe down of the fridge drawer and shelves too, making sure to rid the surfaces of old moisture before putting in new paper towel layers. Old moisture left sitting for too long can be a cultivation area for germs to populate.

The next time you go to the store, make sure you get enough Paper Towels so you can ensure your refrigerator is a better place for your food. Eliminating excess moisture does not just protect your produce but also cuts down on any potential bacteria from growing in your fridge.

Speaking of grocery shopping, I seem to purchase cereal almost every week. But everyone has their favorite cereals, so here are New Jersey's Favorite Cereals, did your go-to make the list?