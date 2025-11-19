The state of Education in the United States has become a debated political topic over the years but the reality is that getting a degree at some level is still important to many Americans.

According to data gathered by the US Census Bureau and the Lumina Foundation, 55 percent of Americans have attained a college degree or postsecondary professional credential. One-third of United States citizens have earned an Associate's Degree or completed a higher-level degree.

The research team from Writerbuddy.ai set out to learn which states have the most educated residents. They compiled data from the United States Census Bureau American Community Survey to create a ranking of the most and least educated states in America.

Where Do New Jersey residents rank among the Most Educated?

The result of research by Writerbuddy.ai found that seven of the Top Ten Most Educated States in America are located in the Northeast.

New Jersey is rated as the seventh Most Educated State in America. NJ has the fourth-highest percentage of residents with a Bachelor's degree or higher in the United States (40.86%). Also, 15.70% of New Jersey Residents have a Graduate or Professional Degree, which is the sixth-highest percentage in America.

The only states with a higher percentage of residents than New Jersey with a Bachelor's degree or higher are Massachusetts, Colorado, and Maryland. New Jersey's neighboring states New York (10th overall) and Pennsylvania (13th overall) are both ranked behind NJ on the list of the Most Educated States.

Here are the rankings of the Top 15 Most Educated States in America:

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

3. Maryland

4. Connecticut

5. New Hampshire

6. Colorado

7. New Jersey

8. Virginia

9. Maine

10. New York

11. Minnesota

12. Washington

13. Pennsylvania

14. Rhode Island

15. Delaware

There are 12 Universities and Colleges in New Jersey that made the list of the Best Educational Institutions in America: