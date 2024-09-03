One of the popular topics today is Psychological Health. There are numerous social media accounts and websites that raise Mental Health Awareness.

After decades of people treating Mental Health as a taboo subject, our society has become more open to these difficult conversations. However, many people are not well-informed about the impact of a Mental Health diagnosis or the best ways to navigate life after diagnosis.

Manhattan Mental Health Counseling performed a study of Mental Health Trends in the United States. They found that 22 mental health disorders are the subject of the most research by people around the country.

According to a Press Release, the New York Psychotherapy and Behavioral Counseling Group research showed the number one most searched Mental Health Diagnosis is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Approximately 10.2 percent of Americans have been diagnosed with ADHD.

What Is The Most Researched Mental Health Diagnosis In New Jersey?

Predictably, New Jersey does not follow any of the popular trends in the United States. While most people in America are researching Depression, OCD, Anxiety, and ADHD, the residents of The Garden State are interested in another Mental health Disorder.

The most searched Mental Health Diagnosis by New Jersey residents is Narcissism. The clinical definition according to the National Library of Medicine:

"Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a psychological disorder characterized by a persistent pattern of grandiosity, fantasies of unlimited power or importance, and the need for admiration or special treatment. Core cognitive, affective, interpersonal, and behavioral features include impulsivity, volatility, attention-seeking, low self-esteem, and unstable interpersonal relationships."

New Jersey's neighboring states are more interested in researching other Mental Health Disorders. Pennsylvania and New York residents run the most Mental Health searches to learn about Anxiety. Meanwhile, Delaware's number one researched Mental Health Diagnosis is bipolar disorder.

The United States Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reports that over 40 percent of Americans are dealing with Obesity. Here is a breakdown of the number of obese people in New Jersey's counties: