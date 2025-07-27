New Jersey is one of the more unique business environments in the United States and 2024 was been a busy year for the state's economy.

South Jersey Vacation destinations had record summer revenue last year while New Jersey Restaurant Owners are getting good news from Trenton when it comes to regulations, and most NJ Hourly Wage Workers have seen a salary increase in 2025.

There are positives in the present and future for business in New Jersey. Despite the slow rebound after the COVID-19 Lockdowns in 2020 and unpredictable inflation in recent years, many businesses have survived and later thrived.

What Are The Most Responsible Companies In New Jersey?

Each year, Newsweek collaborates with Statista to find out which United States-based businesses are the Most Responsible. Their combined research utilizes Reputation surveys from 26,000 US Customers and 30 key performance indicators based on information that falls into the following three categories:

-Corporate Governance and Consumer Surveys

-Environmental Concerns and Energy Usage

-Social Awareness and Charitable Donations

Out of the 2,000 largest publicly traded companies that have headquarters in the United States, Newsweek selected 600 US-based companies for their positive impact. A ll of these businesses have an overall score of at least 67, and the Top 100 Companies have an overall score of over 90.

15 New Jersey-based businesses landed in the Top 500 of Newsweek's 2025 rankings, and five of those Jersey-based companies are inside the Top 100 Most Responsible in America. How many of these New Jersey-based businesses are you familiar with?